INEC fixes date for FCT council polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 21, 2026, for the conduct of election into the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the first regular consultative meeting with leadership of political parties.

Yakubu said the Area Council election in the FCT is the only part of the country where INEC conducts local government election, while state election commissions conduct local elections in respective states.

SPONSOR AD

The INEC boss noted that Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the commission to issue the notice for elections not later than 360 days before the date of the election.

The last Area Council election in the FCT was held on 12 February 2022.

Daily Trust reports that Yakubu had in June 2024 said that the tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors in the six FCT area councils would come to an end in June 2026, which was the time they took the oath of office.

“Consequently, the Commission has approved that the 2026 Area Council election in FCT will hold on Saturday 21st February 2026. Voting will take place in all the designated Polling Units (PUs) across the 68 constituencies to elect the six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councilor,” Yakubu stated.

He noted that in compliance with the mandatory legal requirements, the notice for the election would be published on February 26, 2025, adding that party primaries would be held from 9th–30th June 2025.

He also said that the commission would come up with plans for other routine activities such as the resumption of nationwide Continuous Voter registration (CVR) and the conduct of outstanding bye-elections.

On by-elections, Yakubu recalled that over the last one and a half years since the inauguration of the current National and State Assemblies in June 2023, vacancies had occurred in 23 constituencies as a result of death of serving members or their voluntary resignation for executive positions.

He said while the commission had conducted nine bye-elections early last year, 14 more vacancies had occurred since then and that the commission would come up with plans for other routine activities such as the resumption of nationwide Continuous Voter registration (CVR) and the conduct of outstanding bye-elections.

“They (by-elections) are unpredictable, unbudgeted and difficult to plan in advance. Worse, some bye-elections lead to more bye-elections. There were situations where a bye-election in one Senatorial District was won by a serving member of the House of Representatives from the same District thereby creating another vacancy.

“In turn, a member of the State Assembly won the bye-election to the House of Representatives thereby creating a vacancy in the State Assembly. Consequently, one bye-election led to three bye-elections. Not only are these bye-elections costly, they also divert the commission’s attention from its other extensive electoral responsibilities.

“Over the last nine years since 2016, the present commission has been advocating for a more cost-effective alternative means of filling vacancies as is the case in many jurisdictions around the world. We have similarly been appealing to stakeholders, including political parties, to join the advocacy and for the National Assembly to amend the law accordingly.

“Just three weeks ago, we canvassed this position once again during the defence of our 2025 budget before the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives at the National Assembly. We are glad that more Nigerians are now joining the advocacy. We hope that working together, we will continue to reform and improve on our electoral process,” Yakubu said.

He also expressed sadness over damage caused to the commission property in Benin, Edo State; Sankara in Benue State and Owa Oyino in Benue State.

He said, “Sadly, in 2024 our State office in Benin City was flooded but we were able to recover ahead of the election. Elsewhere, two of our Local Government offices were attacked in incidents unrelated to elections or electoral activities.

“In Sankara, the headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, our office, along with other public buildings and private institutions in the area, was attacked during a local protest against insecurity. In Owa Oyibu, the headquarters of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, our office was destroyed in a fire incident.

“The Commission is glad that our staff were safe in the two locations. However, many electoral assets were lost and the buildings substantially damaged.