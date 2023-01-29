INEC extends PVCs collection till Feb 5

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced another one-week extension of the deadline for the collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs) by one week.…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced another one-week extension of the deadline for the collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs) by one week.

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted this on Saturday in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the deadline, which was initially extended till January 29, has now been extended till February 5.

Okoye said the commission met on January 28, a day after its meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and deliberated on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of PVCs in its 774 local government offices nationwide.

It will be recalled that at the meeting with RECs on January 27, the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, indicated that the commission would not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the general elections.

“Those that engaged in double and multiple registrations should not bother visiting any of the commission’s offices as the commission did not print their PVCs,” he said.