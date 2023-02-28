INEC declares NASS elections in Sokoto inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared National Assembly elections in Sokoto state inconclusive. Daily Trust learnt that the elections were marred by violence…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared National Assembly elections in Sokoto state inconclusive.

Daily Trust learnt that the elections were marred by violence and over voting among other irregularities.

There are three Senatorial and 11 House of Representatives’ seats in the state.

Daily Trust gathered that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was leading Senator Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa of the APC in Sokoto South Senatorial before it was declared inconclusive.

According to the results, Tambuwal scored 87,850 votes while Dambuwa secured 79,991 votes.

The returning officer, Professor Shehu Usman Gulumbe declared the election Inconclusive due to over voting and distruption of election processes in all the seven local governments across the senatorial district.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, a leader of APC in the state, was leading in the Sokoto North Senatorial election with 11,732 votes.

Wamakko had polled 114,866 votes against the 103,134 votes scored by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent deputy Governor of the state, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

The returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Magawata said the results from some polling units with 121,010 registered voters were cancelled therefore the election was inconclusive.

Similarly, no winner was declared for Sokoto East Senatorial election as results from polling units were cancelled over violence among others.

The PDP candidate, Shu’aibu Gwanda Gobir, was leading in the election with 2,051 votes having scored 99,198.

He was closely followed by the APC candidate, Ibrahim Lamido who scored 97,147 votes.

Other elections declared inconclusive, were Isa-Sabon Birni, Gudu-Tangaza, Rabah-Wurno, Tureta-Bodinga-Dange Shuni, Tambuwal-Kebbe, Gwadabawa-Illela, Wamakko-Kware and Sokoto South-Sokoto North, Silame-Binji and Goronyo-Gada and Yabo-Shagari federal constituencies elections.

While confirming the INEC’s position, its spokesman, Dr. Shamsuddeen Haliru Sidi said “all the 11 Federal Constituencies and Senatorial Districts have not been returned. Supplementry elections are indicated.”