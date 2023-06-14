INEC chairman refusing our subpoena, Obi tells Tribunal

The Labour Party (LP) and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi have informed the Presidential Election Petitions Court that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral…

The Labour Party (LP) and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi have informed the Presidential Election Petitions Court that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, has been avoiding service of subpoena on him.

Lead counsel to LP and Obi, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) on Wednesday complained that Yakubu has refused to receive the letter subpoena despite efforts to that serve him.

But INEC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) objected to the submission, arguing that the chairman has not refused any service of subpoena having already received same from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presiding justice of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, cautioned the lawyers not to bicker over the matter.

Obi is challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February election

