INEC: BVAS will be deactivated if snatched during polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed actions it would take if the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) is snatched by thugs on election day.

Lawrence Bayode, Commission’s Deputy Director of Information and Communications Technology, said on Wednesday that the electoral body has a system meant to deactivate any BVAS that is snatched.

He spoke on Channels TV’s special election programme.

“If a BVAS is snatched, we already have a system in place that can deactivate that particular BVAS.”

“We deactivate it so that whoever snatches the device will not be able to do anything with the device because the device pushes the accreditation data automatically on its own even without the operator pushing a button. When it is idle, it pushes that accreditation data to the backend,” he said.

According to him, if hoodlums took the device to other places where they think they can manipulate the data on the device, the polling unit officer will report the incident.

He said, “If such a thing happens, the PO reports and from the backend, that device is deactivated so that the person who took away that device will not be able to do anything with the device.”

Daily Trust reports that ballot boxes are usually snatched during elections by hoodlums or gunmen to disrupt the voting process.