Indigent students get scholarships in Edo

The Osaide for Girls in Science and Engineering Foundation has awarded scholarships to some students from the Edo South senatorial district.
The beneficiaries include 300-level engineering undergraduates from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Senior Secondary School (SSS) students in Edo State.
The undergraduate recipients each received a cash grant of N250,000 and a laptop to aid their studies, while the secondary school students were awarded N50,000 each, along with essential school supplies such as uniforms, sportswear, shoes, books, a laptop, and mathematical sets, among other materials.
During the scholarship presentation, the foundation’s founder, Engr Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili, said the foundation aims to support students-particularly girls-who have the passion and potential to excel in science and engineering but face financial constraints.
The President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr Adebisi Osim, highlighted the financial challenges many talented young girls face in pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).
Speaking on behalf of the scholarship recipients, Eweka Ivie thanked the foundation for its generosity and pledged to make the most of the opportunity given to them.
