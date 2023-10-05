Indigenous firm targets luxury residences in Abuja

A Lagos-based top-notch real estate developer, Elan Orris, has said the company is introducing its first project in Abuja in a bid to redefine the…

A Lagos-based top-notch real estate developer, Elan Orris, has said the company is introducing its first project in Abuja in a bid to redefine the concept of luxury living in the city.

The company’s Head of Sales, Emmanuel Ononye, who noted that they were committed to redefining excellence in the real estate industry in Nigeria, stressed that the new project, Corhagton Terraces & Apartments in Lokogoma, was the biggest project the company had ever embarked on.

Ononye said, “The Corhagton Terraces & Apartments, Lokogoma – Abuja, is a sustainable residential estate, tastefully designed as a solution to the high demand for shelter in the F.C.T. It hosts several blocks of 4-bedroom terrace duplexes, and three-bedroom apartments; all built with space, splendour, serenity and access to top-grade facilities in mind.

“The Corhagton is built differently. We want our customers to enjoy a home with a welcoming anteroom, spacious sitting room, large dining area, fascinating bedrooms (all en-suite), kitchen, storage, guest toilet, family lounge, private balconies & adequate parking lot,” she explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...