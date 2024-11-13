Indian Prime Minister visits Nigeria Saturday

Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will visit Nigeria on Saturday, according to a statement yesterday by the country’s Ministry of External Affairs.

This will be the first visit by a prime minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

The statement said the visit was at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship.

“He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria,” the statement said in part.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shri G. Balasubramanian, said India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration.

According to him, more than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria.

India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

“Mr Narendra Modi has given priority towards Africa, towards Nigeria, and this will be his first visit to West Africa. As such, he wants to start his visit to West Africa through Nigeria,” he said.

Recently, while addressing visiting journalists from 10 countries from West and Central Africa in New Delhi during their familiarisation tour, the Special Secretary, Economic Relations and Development Partners Administration, Indian Ministry of External Relations, Periasamy Kumaran, spoke about his country’s engagement with the Global South which, he noted, comprises 85 per cent of the world’s population.

He also put India’s trade volume with Africa at $100 billion with cumulative investments of over $75 billion on the continent.

He described India’s approach to development partnerships as human-centric and demand-driven, saying the country is offering assistance while sharing its developmental experience in a wide range of activities.