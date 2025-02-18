INDIA: Winter games postponed due to lack of snow

India suspended its winter games on Monday due to a lack of snow in one of the world’s highest ski resorts, in a stark sign of rising global temperatures.
While snow levels fluctuate each year, scientists say climate change is driving erratic rainfall and shifting weather patterns.
The Himalayan resort of Gulmarg in Indian-administered Kashmir was due to hold national competitions in Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding from February 22-25.
Organisers had planned for hundreds of athletes to take part, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said he was looking forward to the games, which would “encourage upcoming talent”.
“The Khelo Winter Games… has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall,” the region’s Sports Council said in a statement. “A new assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve.”
