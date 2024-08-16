India declines to host Women’s T20 World Cup

India will not step in to host October’s Women’s T20 World Cup if it has to be moved from Bangladesh, says Indian cricket board (BCCI)…

India will not step in to host October’s Women’s T20 World Cup if it has to be moved from Bangladesh, says Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it is “closely monitoring developments” in the country, which is set to host the tournament from 3-20 October.

Shah said the ICC asked the BCCI about possibly hosting instead but he “flatly refused”.

The Women’s T20 World Cup is set to feature 10 teams, including England and Scotland, with 23 matches taking place at venues in the capital Dhaka and Sylhet.

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are potential alternative hosts if the tournament has to be moved.