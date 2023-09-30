Independence: We’ll Overcome Our Challenges, Barau Tells Nigerians

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has assured Nigerians that the country’s challenges are surmountable. Barau aid this in his message on the…

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has assured Nigerians that the country’s challenges are surmountable.

Barau aid this in his message on the 63rd Independence Anniversary, advising Nigerians to recommit themselves to the ideals of the founding founders.

The deputy senate president made this known in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ismail Mudashir, on Saturday.

Barau urged Nigerians not to despair, as he added that President Bola Tinubu is committed to delivering his campaign promises to Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who represents Kano North under the All Progressives Congress (APC), appealed to the citizens to remain resolute in the promotion of national unity.

He urged them to support the government and offer prayers for the success to turn around the country’s fortunes positively.

The Deputy President of the Senate reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to the revival of the economy, tackling the security and other challenges facing the country.

“Fellow Nigerians, happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the 63rd Independence Anniversary – the liberty from colonial rule,” Barau said.

“We must remember the enormous sacrifices made by our founding fathers; Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others, and recommit ourselves to the ideals they preached including the promotion of national unity, peace, justice, and tolerance.

“Yes, at 63, we have some challenges facing us as a country but they are surmountable. We will overcome them. Our country will come out stronger of its present challenges, by God’s grace.

“Let’s continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise his policies and programmes as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda. He has good intentions for the country. We will get it right,” he said.

Joining the calls on organised labour to shelve its planned strike over petrol subsidy removal, he said there were genuine moves by the government to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

