Independence Day: Tinubu to address Nigerians at 7am

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

“As part of activities to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 7 am.”

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

Although this is his first Independence anniversary in office, Tinubu opted for a low-key celebration.

The broadcast is coming on the eve of a nationwide strike declared by labour unions over widespread hardship.

The Federal Government has made repeated efforts to avert the strike but the union have vowed not to back down.

The president is expected to address labour concerns in his broadcast.

