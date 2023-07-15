Indecent dressing: Community imposes 40 strokes for offenders, N10,000 fines

Ubeji Youth and Employment Development in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has imposed 40 strokes of cane punishment on any girl found…

Ubeji Youth and Employment Development in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has imposed 40 strokes of cane punishment on any girl found dressing indecently in the community.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the community however gave an option of N10,000 fine against the offender.

Secretary of the body, Stanley Bomele, who spoke to newsmen said the youths have embarked on an exercise tagged, “War Against Indecent Dressing,” among young ladies in the area.

Bomele, who said the exercise became necessary due to the provocative ways ladies dressed in the community, announced the banning of the wearing of miniskirts, bum shorts or tight (bikers shorts).

He warned that such wears would no longer be tolerated as indecent dressing had been the major cause of assaults and sexual harassment in the community

He opined that most of the girls had gone haywire in the name of fashion with some of them going about almost naked, saying the development was irritating and did not tell well of the community.

He said the exercise would continue till the young girls in the community learn how to dress decently and properly.

