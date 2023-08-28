Incompetence: Tinubu ready to fire any minister – Ajuri Ngelale

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has said President Bola Tinubu is ready to sack any member of his cabinet over incompetence. Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was blamed…

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has said President Bola Tinubu is ready to sack any member of his cabinet over incompetence.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was blamed for leaving many of his ministers despite some complaints bordering on incompetence. Some ministers even spent 8 years with him.

As against the tradition of dissolving cabinets, Buhari asked his ministers to work until the end of his administration.

But speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels’ Television programme, on Monday, Ngelale said failure to achieve set goals may earn anyone sack.

“President Bola Tinubu is someone who has the results. He says ‘these are your benchmarks, I know what I want you to achieve, I’m not expecting you to just come up with some plan when you get there. I’m telling you the time frame within which I expect you to achieve’.

“The question now is about enforcements and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“He is not somebody that is afraid to levy quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants ’cause, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure.”

“And if you don’t, there are consequences. He’s ready to fire a minister at the drop of a dime if he is not getting what he wants. Absolutely.”

