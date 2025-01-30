Inclusive leadership drives growth, innovation – Alawuba 

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Oliver Alawuba, has said the move by the Federal government to to promote gender inclusion, will remove barriers to poverty and economic stagnation and also drives growth and innovation.

Speaking at the Gender Inclusion Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, Alawuba said such initiatives has the potentials to create opportunities for citizens including women to thrive.

He said despite the current federal government efforts, gender gap in economic participation and opportunity remains a significant concern, as women’s labour force participation rate stands at 56%, compared to 80% for men, highlighting a substantial disparity in workforce representation.

Speaking on theme of the Conference, “Breaking Barriers, Building Resilience for Sustainable Economic and Financial Inclusion,” Alawuba cited the examples at UBA, saying, ” we know this truth firsthand. With nearly 50% of our Board Members being women, 40% of Senior Management roles held by women, and 59% of our Graduate Management Trainees being female, we have witnessed firsthand how inclusive leadership drives unprecedented growth and innovation across our 24-country footprint.

“ It challenges us to confront the systems and structures that have, for too long, held back half of our population. It calls us to rewrite the narrative, to ignite a transformation that empowers every woman to take her rightful place as a builder of homes, businesses, economies, and nations.

“Make no mistake: gender inclusion is not charity – it is smart economics. Studies from across the globe show that nations that embrace gender parity experience exponential growth in productivity, innovation, and sustainability”

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, whose office is driving the initiative, “for championing this noble initiative”.

According to him, the inclusion is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to fostering an inclusive and equitable society”

He described the gathering as a clarion call to leaders across every sphere to invest not only in policies but in people, adding that “It is a call to amplify the voices of women, shatter every glass ceiling, and dismantle every wall that stands in the way of progress.”