Inclusive data key to addressing Nigeria’s population challenges- Experts

Experts in population have said that inclusive , disaggregated data plays a crucial role in shaping policies that address Nigeria’s demographic and population dynamics and challenges.

They disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the 2024 edition of the Annual Population Lecture Series ( APLS) It was themed “ the power of inclusive data on Nigeria’s demographic dynamics for resilience and sustainable development”

Prof Ismaila Zango Mohammed, Vice President Population Association of Nigeria ( PAN) said because Nigeria is characterized by diverse demographics, the power of inclusive data is increasingly recognized as a critical component for resilience and sustainable development.

SPONSOR AD

He said with a population exceeding 200 million , understanding the nuances of demographic dynamics becomes essential for effective policy formulation and implementation.

He said, “ inclusive data encompasses information that reflects the diverse identities and experiences of various population groups particularly marginalized communities thereby informing targeted interventions.”

Prof. Mohammed who is also a distinguished sociologist with the Bayero University Kano added that health disparities in Nigeria further illustrate the importance of inclusive data.

“ Inclusive health data that captures the socio-economic and geographic contexts of different populations can help health authorities prioritize interventions in the most affected areas. For example targeted maternal health programs in the Northern regions , where rates are highest can significantly reduce mortality and improve health outcomes,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwara said the country stands at a critical juncture where the understanding of population trends and their implications on various facets of development is more pertinent than ever.

He said Nigeria’s population growth coupled with shifting demographic patterns presents both opportunities and challenges that demand focused attention, strategic planning and collaborative action.

The Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) Dr Okai Haruna Aku said the population dynamics itself revolves around fertility rates, death rates and migration. He said, “If these things are checked, definitely there will be improvement in population.”