Inauguration: Osinbajo chairs extraordinary cabinet meeting

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently chairing an Extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that not less than 37 memoranda from various ministries, departments and agencies are to be considered at the meeting.

Traditional FEC is also expected to hold on Wednesday, May 17 and 24, 2023 ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

Among the attendees are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Also present were the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Chief Sunday Dare: Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and FCT, Mohammed Bello.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Umar Farouk; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; and that of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, were also in attendance, among others.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is anticipated to return to Nigeria this week after an extended trip to London, in the United Kingdom.

The President initially traveled to attend Commonwealth meeting, May 2, participate in the coronation ceremony of the British Monarch, King Charles III, on May 3, and later extended his stay in London to undergo a dental procedure.