Inauguration: No force on Earth can stop Tinubu – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of of Ebonyi State says no force on earth can stop President-elect Bola Tinubu from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking when Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, governor-elect Ebonyi, visited him on Tuesday, Umahi said Tinubu overcame several hurdles on his path to victory.

Nwifuru presented his certificate of return to Umahi at Government House, Abakaliki.

“When I told you people that Tinubu would win, you did not believe it. And let me say it that there is no power on Earth that stop Tinubu from being the president.

“This is because the time God would have stopped him, God allowed him and since God allowed him, no man can stop him.”

Umahi, who won the Senatorial seat of Ebonyi South in the February polls, is vying for the president of the 10th Senate.

The governor told his guest that his dream to become the Senate president is still alive.

The outgoing governor held on the 1999 constitution as amended and his experience of 17 years experience in active governance as basic tool for his qualification.

“It is what you have done to keep the nation, your sacrifices in the nation building and the bases of ranking is your ability for the project Nigeria.

“The 1999 Constitution as amended of Nigeria is superior to every party or rules. Let anybody say to me that as a former party chairman for 5 years, deputy governor for 4 years, governor for almost 8years and as associate executive council member that I am not qualified to be the next Senate president.”