In Prof. Iya Abubakar, it’s teaching, research and community service

Prof. Iya Abubakar, born at Boloko in Belel District of Maiha Local Government Area in Adamawa State, is 90 years today (Saturday, 14th December, 2024). He was the second indigenous Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University after Prof. Ishaya Sha’aibu Audu, a foremost physician and first Professor of Medicine from Northern Nigeria.

Ishaya Audu, the first indigenous Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, took over from Sir Norman Stanley Alexander, a Professor of Physics. Prof. Alexander, a New Zealander, was believed to be instrumental to the establishment of many commonwealth universities, including Ahmadu Bello University.

Becoming the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University is a life-time achievement. Soon after his voluntary retirement in 1978 as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Iya Abubakar held bigger political positions. He was a kingpin of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and two-time minister all during the Second Republic. At the start of the Fourth Republic, he was a senator on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), holding various influential Senate Committee positions. Yet, he is still being identified and remembered as a distinguished academic and university administrator.

Interestingly, Prof. Iya Abubakar has brilliant academic records. His preparation for academic career started when he earned an unprecedented first class degree in Mathematics at the then University College, Ibadan and was followed by a Ph.D from Cambridge University. Prof. Abubakar earned his Ph.D in 1962, just at the time Ahmadu Bello University started. Then, he was 28 years.

Prof. Abubakar decided to join the services of the university the very year he completed his Ph.D and was readily accepted to form the nucleus of the charter staff of the university. In his 16 year at Ahmadu Bello University, he went through all the hardships of a pioneer and the success of a dedicated and hardworking person.

In Iya Abubakar, it was teaching, research, and community service. As a teacher and researcher, he distinguished himself as a global scholar through his contributions at numerous international conferences as well as in his research and teaching at such universities as University of California, at Berkeley Southern Illinois University and University of Paris. His academic publications in reputable international journals were a master piece! Such academic activities brought him various honours, including membership of New York Academy of Sciences, D.Sc. of University of Ife and Fellowship of the Royal Astronomy Association. His status improved correspondingly with the promotion to senior lecturer in 1964 and Professor and Head of the Mathematics Department in 1967.

Abubakar’s commitment to Ahmadu Bello University was reflected on the multifarious membership of committees that he accepted. He was twice the Dean of the Faculty of Science, a member of the University Senate, a member of Council, Director of the University Computer Unit, a member of the Appointments and Promotions Committee, a member of IAR Board of Governors, and a member of University Board of Research.

In the area of community service, Prof. Abubakar represented Nigeria officially at various international conferences, particularly those dealing in scientific matters. He was a special member of the Northern Nigeria House of Assembly, Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and a member of the Constituent Assembly, where the most important preparation for the start of the Second Republic was worked out.

In 1975, Iya Abubakar became the executive head of a university he helped to found and to develop into the largest university in tropical Africa. During his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor, the growth and development of the university continued without halt in accordance with the ever-increasing public demand for higher education.

For instance, in the period 1975-1978 total students enrolment rose from 634 to 13,539. A number of physical facilities were also completed and commissioned such as the Kashim Ibrahim Library. New units came into being like the IVPR and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The Department of Education was split into three departments to allow for more intensive professional preparation in teacher education.

Also during his tenure, ABU itself gave birth to a whole University – the Bayero University, Kano, as well as providing to other universities from among its staff, two vice-chancellors two registrars, and two bursars. All these went concurrently with an unrelenting effort in curriculum development in various disciplines and general upliftment of the quality of ABU academic offerings.

On the staff side, training was emphasised, particularly, local training. Thus most departments developed postgraduate programmes, and at that time they had registered more than 600 postgraduate students. In addition, there was a steady Nigerianisation, particularly of administrative and leadership positions.

As Vice-Chancellor, Iya Abubakar was a stickler for due process. He was able to succeed as all his official actions were guided by the Law and Statutes establishing the university. In his own understanding, the law of the university was normally supposed to be a final word in conducting the affairs of the university. Abubakar used the University committee system to the fullest in order to remain focused. For example, he made maximum use of Finance and General Purpose Committee and Committee of Deans and Directors to achieve prudence and academic excellence.

When he was leaving the university in 1978, he strongly gave his input as guidance to his successor regarding staff recruitment, staff development, and staff supplementation scheme. Prof. Abubakar was of the opinion that students activities must closely be monitored because at that time student unionism had taken a new dimension along religious lines. Iya Abubakar spoke on various aspects of the university in detail in his handing over notes. He gave a detailed account of the new administrative building (now Senate Building). At the time he was leaving, the main structure of the Senate Building was completed. The major outstanding items were the external works and internal decoration and furnishing.

On the occasion of the send forth for Prof. Iya Abubakar on 30th September, 1978, His Highness, Alhaji Umaru Sanda Ndayako, CFR, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Ahmadu Bello University Governing Council, conveyed the Council’s immense appreciation to Iya Abubakar for his meritorious service to the University and to the academic world at large. “We are not saying good-bye. We hope the University will continue to see the Abubakar family and we know that physically or mentally, they will always be with us”, said His Highness.

Four years after the leaving of the University, where he is always proud to be associated with, management of the Ahmadu Bello University named its ambitious Computer Centre—Iya Abubakar Computer Centre—later upgraded to Iya Abubakar Institute of ICT (IAIICT). It was named after him for his selfless service to the institution in various capacities from lecturer to Vice-Chancellor.

As Prof. Iya Abubakar clocks 90 years today (Saturday, 14th December, 2024) having been born on 14th December, 1934, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, Management, staff and students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria wish the elder statesman many returns of this special day!

Umar is the Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.