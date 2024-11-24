In Memory of Isma’ila Sa’idu, A Courageous Soldier

I have never seen such a beautiful body! Yes, I have never seen such a beautiful soul. Clad in white, he looked like he was turbaned not when alive, but in death due to the shot in his head. The bullet that did the wicked treachery of putting a strong man down to his knees helplessly.

The only reason he joined the troops in Minna, Niger State while his colleagues have gone to take out their names from the list of those going to the bandits’ zone he told his wife was to keep her safe, his children safe and the nation safe. He did not just go out to fight with skills but with his heart. He said if people like him stayed back its only a matter of time that we were handpicked from the comfort and “safety” of our homes to be slashed not knowing why.

From Peace Keeping missions in Liberia back home to fight the insurgents in Maiduguri undeterred till the Minna that tasked him with more than just wounds but his life.

The Nigerian Army was ready to go through with a surgery to remove the bullet that found lodging in your brain, there was one in your chest and leg but the one in the brain was fatal. The doctors carefully explained that anything to be done will be after you came out of the coma you were in.

After he was shot he mentioned he feared for his children but I know Allah takes care of the family of the one who was good to everyone. He had such a good relationship with people.

As painful as this is we thank Him, the Creator. As a man in the military your family will always have to come to terms with losing you at any battle field and will most likely not get to bury even parts from your body. The Creator was kind to us ALHAMDULILLAH. He kept you alive and whole and pleasant looking. He went ahead to do more He let you live to Friday, and what can we say to Him for making it so? ALHAMDULILLAH.

I am sorry about your loss they said I replied it is not my loss alone but an irreplaceable loss to all Nigerians. I plead for you to recite Suratul Ikhlas for the souls of those we have lost in active duty. May their souls rest in peace and may Nigeria be safe again.

MARIYA ADO ZAKARI, A BROADCAST JOURNALIST, WRITES IN FROM ABUJA.