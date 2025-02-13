In memory of General Murtala Muhammed: Restoring the virtues of good leadership in Nigeria

By Umar Ardo, Ph.D

Today, February 13, 2025, marks the 49th anniversary of the assassination of General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, Nigeria’s fourth Head of State. Though his leadership lasted only 201 days, his legacy of patriotism, discipline, sacrifice, clarity of purpose and selfless service remains etched in the nation’s collective memory. At a time like now when governance is plagued by indiscipline, corruption, dishonesty, nepotism and incompetence, it is imperative to reflect on Murtala’s leadership virtues and their relevance to Nigeria’s current challenges.

2. Murtala Muhammed assumed power in 1975, inheriting a nation struggling under the weight of military rule and political uncertainty. Yet, within his short tenure, he fashioned out a clear political future for Nigeria and set standard for probity in public service. He put Nigeria on the path to democracy, and undertook a nationwide purge of the public sector, in the military, bureaucracy and traditional institutions. This was not a mere political stunt – it was a genuine attempt to restore trust in governance!

3. The claim by some revisionists that General Muhammed’s mass purge of corrupt public servants fostered insecurity in the civil service and, consequently, encouraged corruption is both illogical and self-serving. This argument conveniently ignores the context, intent and practice behind the purge: to restore integrity, accountability and public trust in governance after years of systemic corruption.

4. First, it is important to note that corruption thrives in an environment of impunity, not accountability. Murtala’s decisive actions signaled that corrupt behavior would not be tolerated; and he led by example – a necessary deterrent in a system riddled with unethical practices by the leadership! Second, the suggestion that fear of consequences encouraged corruption defies common sense. Ethical governance demands clear standards of behavior and corresponding penalties for breaches. By this logic, any anti-corruption initiative would be condemned for creating insecurity among the dishonest.

5. Instead, Murtala’s actions sent a powerful message to honest public servants: integrity would be protected and corruption punished! Finally, blaming the purge for subsequent corruption is a disingenuous attempt to absolve later administrations of responsibility. Corruption flourished afterward not because Murtala took action but because subsequent leaders failed to maintain the same level of discipline and accountability.

6. Rather than vilify Murtala’s legacy, Nigerians should recognize the purge as a bold attempt to instill the leadership virtues we still need today – patriotism, sacrifice, integrity, responsibility and a culture of zero tolerance for corruption.

7. Murtala also exhibited a rare discipline in the use of state resources. Refusing to live a life of excess, Murtala shunned the trappings of power and embraced simplicity. His stance was symbolic but profound: it demonstrated that leadership was not a means to personal enrichment but a sacred trust to serve the people! This principle resonates powerfully today, when many leaders are accused of prioritizing personal gain over public welfare.

8. Today, Nigeria is experiencing a severe trust deficit between its leaders and citizens. Corruption scandals dominate the news cycle, exposing the rot in public institutions and further alienating the populace. Nepotism – where appointments and other forms of public service are based not on merit but on ethnic, regional or familial ties – continues to erode public confidence. Dishonesty in governance, manifest in broken promises and opaque dealings, fuels widespread apathy and resentment.

9. The effects of this collapse of trust are devastating. Poverty and unemployment are rampant, insecurity persists and public services are in decline. With no trust in the state’s ability to govern equitably, citizens often seek alternative or extra-legal means of survival. This fosters a vicious cycle of underdevelopment, social conflict and susceptibility to manipulation by both internal and external forces.

10. If Nigeria is to reverse its current trajectory, it must rediscover the leadership virtues exemplified by Murtala Muhammed. The first step is an unyielding commitment to accountability. Public officials must be held responsible for their actions. Corruption should not be tolerated or excused; instead, it should be met with swift investigation, prosecution and punishment.

11. Secondly, meritocracy must replace nepotism in all spheres of governance. Murtala understood the importance of competence in leadership. To tackle Nigeria’s complex challenges, leaders at all levels must be chosen based on their ability to deliver results, not their connections. Therefore, Murtala’s example of selflessness, sacrifice and humility in leadership must be revived. The culture of entitlement among leaders must end. Public office should be seen as a duty, not a privilege. This requires a fundamental change in mindset – leaders must embrace service to the people as their ultimate goal!

12. Finally, transparency and honesty must become the hallmarks of governance. Trust cannot be built on deception. Leaders must communicate openly with citizens, share the realities of the nation’s challenges and offer clear, achievable plans for progress. Failure to return to these virtues will only perpetuate Nigeria’s suffering. Corruption and incompetence will continue to drain resources meant for development, while nepotism and dishonesty will deepen divisions among the populace. This will leave the country vulnerable to exploitation by both local power blocs and foreign interests, who will thrive in a weakened and divided Nigeria.

13. General Murtala Muhammed’s life and leadership serve as a powerful reminder that good governance is possible in Nigeria. His assassination may have cut short his time in office, but it did not extinguish his ideals. As we mark the 49th anniversary of his passing, let us honour his memory by demanding and embodying the virtues of patriotism, sacrifice, accountability and selflessness. Only then can Nigeria reclaim its lost glory and chart a new course towards peace, development, prosperity and unity.

14. May the legacy of General Murtala Muhammed continue to inspire us. And may we, as Nigerians, rise to the challenge of building the nation he envisioned – a strong, united and virile nation rooted in justice, fairness and good governance!