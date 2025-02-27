In Loving Memory Of A Devoted Husband, Father And Grandfather

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un
Allaahummaghfir li Bello Muhammad Usman warfa’ darajatahu fil-mahdiyyeena, wakhlufhu fee ‘aqibihi fil-ghaabireena, waghfir-lanaa wa lahu yaa Rabbal-‘aalameena, wafsah lahu fee qabrihi wa nawwir lahu feehi
O Allah, forgive Bello Muhammad Usman and elevate his station among those who are guided. Send him along the path of those who came before, and forgive us and him, O Lord of the worlds. Enlarge for him his grave and shed light upon him in it.
Your love, wisdom, and kindness continue to guide us every day. The lessons you taught us and the values you lived by remain a light in our lives. We pray Allah grants you the highest place in Jannah. You will forever be in our heart and Du’as
9th July 1955 – 29th February 2016.
Lovingly Remembered By: Ahmed Bello Usman, Usman Bello, Hauwa Bello Usman, Iman Bello Usman, Zainab Bello Usman, Muhammad Bello, and Idris Bello.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.