In defence of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Religion has often been exploited by the Nigerian elite as a divisive factor to manipulate the masses. Prior to the 2023 elections, some Christian clergy members have been fueling religious bigotry and spreading discord and hatred, making disparaging remarks about the APC and its candidates while prophesying doom for the country.

Tolerance is crucial for us to live harmoniously and peacefully in Nigeria, and it is the most important quality to strive for at this time. Muslims have consistently shown magnanimity. In states like Ondo and Ekiti, where Muslims have a significant population, they were denied the position of deputy governor. Similarly, Taraba State, which has a Muslim majority, is governed by a Christian.

Mallam El-Rufai, renowned for his discerning taste for quality, exemplifies a commitment to meritocracy by making decisions free from religious or ethnic biases. This is evident in the composition of his cabinet during his second term as governor. Notably, he appointed a Yoruba as his spokesperson while his Deputy Chief of Staff, Commissioner for Works, Commissioner for Sports, Attorney General, Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KadGIS) and Commissioner of Internal Security are all Christians.

These individuals embody the diverse talents and expertise that Mallam El-Rufai has brought together to contribute to the development and governance of Kaduna State.

Democracy is fundamentally driven by numbers, and this principle manifests itself in every election. It is customary to express gratitude and engage with those who have supported you in achieving electoral victory. The meeting between then Governor El-Rufai and Muslim clerics reflects his astuteness and connection with those he perceives as his strength.

By embracing meritocracy, religious and ethnic inclusivity, and demonstrating a commitment to secular governance, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has shown himself to be a leader who prioritises the overall progress and development of the nation. It is imperative that we acknowledge these facts and dispel unfounded claims of religious bigotry.

Prince ‘Kunle Adesiyan is the secretary of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organization (YOYAN)

