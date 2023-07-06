In defence of JAMB

From 2013 to date, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has witnessed a rapid transformation from its’ Paper Pencil Test (PPT) to Computer Based…

From 2013 to date, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has witnessed a rapid transformation from its’ Paper Pencil Test (PPT) to Computer Based Test (CBT) in the conduct of its examination into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The CBT is being perfected by the present management of the board under the leadership of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede by introducing new innovations.

As it is the global practice, the advent of Information and Communication Technology witnessed the emergence of cybercrime which is inevitable. JAMB as an agent of technological transformation is not spared by the attacks of the cyber warlords. There has always been a strong resistance of these attacks by the board.

JAMB under Prof. Oloyede has become a landmark of discipline and dedication in the Nigerian public service. JAMB under Prof. Oloyede is no longer a safe harbour for corrupt public officials.

The trending issue on social media about the alleged result forgery by a candidate who sat for the 2023 UTME has brought the issue of JAMB integrity to the limelight. The candidate was alleged to have inflated her UTME points as compiled by the board which is easy for the board to detect.

It is pertinent to note that JAMB is not in any way trying to go against the ambition of any of its prospective candidates.

Recent posts on social media arising from the claim by the young lady on her scores showed that there is a computer application called Jambfun-fake result on Google Playstore with which you can fabricate a Jamb result even without sitting for the exams.

The application can fabricate a JAMB result with name, registration number, scores and even examination year.

However, from my experience, I know that one can forge a JAMB result, and inflate scores using the said app, but one can never tamper with one’s original result from the board’s database. As a technical staff, I know that the IT unit of the board can neither be crossed so easily, nor the integrity of the board to be compromised.

Ahmed Rufa’i Shehu wrote via [email protected]

