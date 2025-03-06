‘Impeccable technocrat’, Gov Abdulrazaq mourns death of ex-Kwara HOS

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed saddens over the death of the former Head of Service of the state, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole.
The former HOS died on Wednesday at the age of 57, barely one year after her statutory retirement from the Kwara State Civil Service.
Governor AbdulRazaq recalled that the former HOS was a credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, having attained her heights on the dint of hard work, grit, brilliance, character, and impeccable institutional memory.
The Governor said he was proud to have worked with Mrs Oluwole as a respected technocrat, describing her contributions and services to the state as truly exceptional and invaluable.
Governor AbdulRazaq commiserated with her family, particularly her husband and her aged father, as well as the entire civil service hierarchy in the state.
He prayed to God to repose her soul and give the family and contemporaries the courage to bear this huge loss.
