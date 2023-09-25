Impeachment: Ondo speaker cries out after finding ‘juju’ at residence

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, has raised the alarm after discovering an African magic ‘juju’ in front of his…

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, has raised the alarm after discovering an African magic ‘juju’ in front of his official residence.

Oladiji told newsmen on Monday in Akure, that the lawmakers at the House had been having sleepless nights since they commenced the impeachment process against the state deputy governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa.

“Early this morning, we discovered that a sacrifice was placed in the lodge. Aside from that, I have been receiving strange calls from strange people threatening my life and other members.

“l am using the medium to tell the world that my life is under threat. I call on the security operatives to checkmate these people who have been threatening my life and other members.

“This threat started since the day we began the impeachment process. I have already reported to NSCDC among other security agencies,” he stated.

Oladiji said that the House has also been unable to serve the impeachment notice on Ayedatiwa since last week.

He said, however, said that the House had secured a court affidavit to serve the deputy governor the letter through other means.

Oladiji said that all the 26 lawmakers in the House had appended their signature on the petition for the impeachment of the deputy governor.

The speaker debunked insinuation that the lawmakers collected N5 million each to initiate the impeachment process.

He said that the 10th assembly under his watch would not compromise. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...