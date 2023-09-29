Impeachment: Ondo deputy gov slammed with ‘14 gross misconduct allegations’

The Ondo State House of Assembly has released 14 allegations of gross misconduct and financial impropriety against the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, amid the impeachment…

The Ondo State House of Assembly has released 14 allegations of gross misconduct and financial impropriety against the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, amid the impeachment move against him.

This came as a group of youths from the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state backed the impeachment move against the deputy governor.

Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, released details of the allegations after Mr Aiyedatiwa was served notice of the gross misconduct to respond to them.

Mr Oladiji revealed that the allegations against Mr Aiyedatiwa include: gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down the Ondo State government, financial recklessness, and publications in print media by media aides maligning the credibility of the governor.

He reiterated that the assembly has also asked the state chief judge, Olusegun Odusola, to set up a 7-member panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor.

“The chief judge is hereby implored to appoint a panel of seven persons who are of unquestionable integrity to investigate the allegation against the deputy governor and report to the house,” the speaker added.

Meanwhile, the youth, under the aegis of Concerned Youths and Citizens in the state, said Mr Aiyedatiwa should clear himself of the 14 allegations preferred against him.

Speaking during a protest on Thursday held at the state house of assembly in Akure, the leader of the group, Bright Ojo, said the lawmakers must be allowed to perform their lawful and constitutional duties.

Mr Ojo noted that since the deputy governor has been found wanting with the allegations, he should respond or be impeached by the assembly.

“We are upset because the deputy governor (Aiyedatiwa) who is being accused of several allegations that he is supposed to clear has decided to put the state in jeopardy.

“So, the House of Assembly must carry out its constitutional duties and if Mr Ayedatiwa is found wanting, he must be impeached, “ he said.

While dispelling the rumours that they were being sponsored to attack the deputy governor, Mr. Ojo said the youth are only protecting democracy and any act that could plunge the state into political crises.

Last Wednesday, the House of assembly raised a motion of notice of allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor which was signed by 11 out of 26 members of the parliament.

Recall that Mr. Aiyedatiwa had also approached the Ondo State High Court to seek an injunction restraining the assembly from proceeding with the move and breaching his right to a fair hearing.

Also, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court had issued an injunction preventing the assembly from impeaching Mr Aiyedatiwa on the grounds of alleged gross misconduct.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...