Imo lawmaker dies one month after losing election

The member representing Ideato North Local Government Area in Imo State House of Assembly, Authur Egwim, is dead.

Egwim reportedly died on Monday after he fell ill and underwent surgery, a family source said.

Egwim was first elected into the Imo State House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In 2019, he was reelected on the platform of Action Alliance, but defected back to APC.

Before his entry into politics, he was a community leader, international businessman and a lawyer.

He was the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Public Accounts. He was also the House Committee Chairman on Chieftaincy Affairs and Autonomous Communities and House Committee Chairman on Judiciary.

He contested the February 25 National Assembly elections under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.