Imo gov’ship: How Anyanwu emerged PDP consensus candidate

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has emerged the consensus candidate of the party for the November 11, governorship election in Imo State.

The primary election was held at the party’s secretariat in Owerri yesterday.

Three delegates from each electoral ward in the state voted orderly after they were accredited by the electoral panel that conducted the election.

Anyanwu polled 802 votes to emerge winner.

Officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), delegates from the national body and other stakeholders of the PDP, including security personnel and journalists were on hand to monitor the exercise.

While declaring Anyanwu as the winner, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Kenneth Okon, noted that the primary election was peaceful and fair, saying the PDP is ready for the forthcoming poll.

In his acceptance speech, Anyanwu promised to redesign Imo State with a view to lifting the people from poverty, hardship and insecurity, which he regretted bedeviled the state.

He expressed delight over his emergence as the consensus candidate of the PDP and thanked the party for conducting a peaceful primary election.