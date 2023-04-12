Imo gov’ship: Anyanwu to emerge PDP consensus candidate today

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu will, today, emerge as the party’s consensus candidate for the November 11…

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu will, today, emerge as the party’s consensus candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The party will hold its governorship primary today.

The coast became clear for Anyanwu to pick the party’s ticket following the surprise withdrawal of another aspirant and the state’s former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, from the race.

Ihedioha, in his letter of withdrawal dated March 28 had said, “Having been a member since formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primary in the interest of harmony and unity of the party.”

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Collins Opurozor, said yesterday that the election will take place at the party’s secretariat along Okigwe Road, by 9am today.

LP postpones primary

The Labour Party (LP) in Imo State has postponed its ward congress and gubernatorial primary scheduled to hold between April 11 and 13, 2023.

Though no reason was given for the postponement, the party said that the exercise will now hold between April 13 and 15, 2023.

A statement signed by the Secretary, State Labour Party Management Committee, Nneka Igwe Onwudiwe, said that the postponement was ordered by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.