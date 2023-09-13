Immortalise my father, son of late Oyo PDP Chairman tells Makinde

Olayinka Segelu, former Personal Assistant to ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has made fervent calls to Oyo State government to immortalize his late father who was “gruesomely murdered by bitter political elements in 2007”

Segelu is a Germany-based Nigerian politician and businessman whose father, Hon. Olusegun Moses Oladimeji, was the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State from 1998 till 2007.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Olayinka who strived without success for the PDP ticket for House of Representatives between 2015 and 2023, maintained that with the significant role played by his father in the political firmament of Oyo, he deserves to be posthumously honoured.

Hon. Segelu noted that his father contributed in no small measure to the political growth and democratic advancement of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

He wondered why the family of a man like his dad should be “abandoned” by the Oyo State government after all the sacrifices he made for the state and was “wickedly killed by fellow politicians.”

“I remembered vividly the words of the then sitting governor, HE Late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala when my father, Chief Hon. (Dr.) Olusegun Moses Akintola Oladimeji Segelu was gruesomely killed. Knowing that the gruesome murder of my dad was politically motivated, the late Alao-Akala had, as quoted in the Nation of September 19, 2007, said that ‘Politicians should talk to themselves. This is politics of bitterness. If it were to be in another camp, they would be shouting Adedibu/Akala. These are people who never identified with our camp. We know them but God will definitely expose them.’

“Our father’s name must not be allowed to be wiped away. He fought for his people all his life. He started at the grassroots serving as a Councilor in Lagelu Local Government between 1988 and 1989. He was Chairman, National Republican Convention (NRC) Lagelu Local Government from 1990 to 1992. He was Oyo State Coordinator for Alhaji Bamanga Tukur Presidential Campaign Organisation in 1992. I recall Alhaji Bamanga Tukur celebrating New Year with us in our Eleruko Village more than two times. He was deputy State Chairman of NRC in 1993 and was elected Delegate to National Constitutional Conference in 1994 – 1995 and became Chairman, Lagelu Local Government in 1996. He became the leader of PDP in Oyo State from 1998 till his life was tragically cut short via a politically orchestrated assassination in 2007.

“He was elected as the State Chairman of the PDP in Oyo State 1999 -2001 and appointed Board Chairman, National Productivity Centre, Abuja from 2001-2004. Elected Member, House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja 2007 and was assassinated in his constituency office on September 14, 2007. Governor Seyi Makinde was then the candidate of Oyo South Senatorial District under ANPP.

“I am sure he must have heard about my father’s good deeds before he was killed. I made it a clear statement to the governor during one of my meetings with him that I deserve all the needed political support and assistance from him if not for my personal input in politics but for my father’s sake and the manner he was taken away from us.

“I humbly request that my father’s name should be engraved in the minds of the people. Segelu Bus Stop is known from the 1970s till date and Segelu Area is a well-known area. I hereby request for the New Ife Road from under the bridge going to Gbagi should be named after my father as Segelu Express Road. In the alternative, the newly constructed ultramodern motor park in Iwo-road, Ibadan should be named after him to etch his name in the hearts of the good people of the state. Interestingly, my father was the first private motor park operator in the entire city of Ibadan, with his Segelu Transport Service adjacent to his hotel, along Ife-road, Ibadan. His transport service company could boast of about ten brand new Peugeot 505 cars in his pool at the time.

“I plead with Governor Seyi Makinde to consider the humble request of the family which I am conveying to him on behalf of the family. I have been a big fan and supporter of Makinde’s political ambition since 2018 till date. I personally donated a branded bus for his campaign with my team always being around in the 2018-2019 campaign. I branded two vehicles for his second term campaign with full support. I pray my humble request is granted. I wish the governor well as he continues to work diligently round the clock to move the state to greater a height of development and prosperity,” he said.

