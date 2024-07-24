✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Immigration suspends officer over drugs charges

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended one of its personnel at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport MMIA, Lagos, Akomolafe Gbenga Michael, over multiple charges…

Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended one of its personnel at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport MMIA, Lagos, Akomolafe Gbenga Michael, over multiple charges of alleged drug trafficking.

The spokesman of the Service, DCI Kenneth Udo, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the officer is currently on arraignment before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that the officer in question has since been subjected to internal processes and placed under suspension following the allegation of his involvement in the case in May 2024.

“The Service, therefore, fully supports the court proceedings aimed at determining the level of his culpability.

“Nigeria Immigration Service awaits the court judgement before making further comments on this to avoid subjudice,” he said in the statement.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to excellent service delivery, discipline, and zero tolerance for criminality, saying it will not hesitate to sanction any officer whose conduct is contrary to these ideals.

