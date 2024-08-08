Immigration suspends officer caught on camera soliciting bribe

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended Okpravero Ufuoma, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI II) for allegedly soliciting financial gratification from a traveller.…

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended Okpravero Ufuoma, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI II) for allegedly soliciting financial gratification from a traveller.

NIS’s Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, made this known in a statement she signed and issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Kenneth Udo on Thursday in Abuja.

The video which captured the officer soliciting financial gratification from a traveler is currently circulating on social media, titled “This is how Immigration officers treat tourists in Nigeria”.

While expressing regrets over the conduct of the officer, Nandap said the unprofessional conduct, captured in a video circulating on social media, does not reflect the values and ethics of professionalism upheld by the NIS.

“This disgraceful act is not a representation of our commitment to hospitality, reception, and courtesy.

“As a result, the officer in question has been indefinitely suspended pending the outcome of disciplinary procedures,” she said.

Nandap reiterated the NIS’s commitment to identifying and removing corrupt elements within its ranks in line with its zero tolerance for corruption.

The comptroller general also assured that the NIS would continue to strive for excellence in service delivery, in alignment with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the Federal Government.

Nandap added that electronic gates (e-gates) were being installed at all international airports to facilitate smoother travel for passengers and prevent incidents like the one involving the suspended officer.

She urged the public to report any form of misconduct or corruption by its officers to the appropriate authorities.