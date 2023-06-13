Immigration restores Seplat CEO, Roger Brown permits

Nigeria’s energy supplier, Seplat, has announced that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service have restored the work permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit…

Nigeria’s energy supplier, Seplat, has announced that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service have restored the work permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (“CERPAC) and other visas for the entry or stay in Nigeria of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Roger Brown.

The company in a filing to the Nigerian Exchange Group, NGX, said Brown has resumed his position in view of the restored immigration documents.

The company previously announced that the immigration documents were withdrawn by the ministry, following false allegations of racism, unfair prejudice, discrimination and improper immigration status made by certain individuals parading as “concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy Plc.”

The company cooperated fully with the verification checks conducted by the immigration authorities, which resulted in the restored immigration status of Roger Brown,” it noted in a statement by its board chairman, Basil Omiyi.

