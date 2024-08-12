Immigration probes woman for destroying husband’s passport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a probe into an incident involving the destruction of a Nigerian passport at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA)…

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a probe into an incident involving the destruction of a Nigerian passport at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

NIS made this known in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, on Sunday.

The footage, which captured a female traveler, identified as Mrs. Igiebor, tearing her husband’s Nigerian Standard Passport shortly after they arrived at the Lagos Airport on Saturday, August 10, 2024, is currently circulating on social media.

When questioned about her actions, an agitated Igiebor retorted, “Is it your passport?”

Immigration suspends officer caught on camera soliciting bribe

Immigration officers assault female journalist in Edo

According to the NIS, the woman’s actions could be a violation of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), which prohibits the willful destruction of Nigerian travel documents.

It said the act outlines specific penalties for such offenses.

The statement further emphasised the service’s dedication to enforcing the Immigration Act strictly, to safeguard national security and preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s legal and diplomatic instruments.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains unwavering in its commitment to upholding the provisions of the Immigration Act in the interest of national security, and to preserving the dignity and integrity of the nation’s legal instruments,” it added.