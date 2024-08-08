Immigration officer captured begging for money withdrawn from Lagos Airport

An official of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) who was seen begging a passenger for money at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has…

An official of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) who was seen begging a passenger for money at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has been withdrawn from the facility.

In a trending video, the official was seen trying to extort an expatriate.

“What do you have for us?” he was seen asking in the 50-second video.

The passenger said to be a tourist tried all he could to evade the official’s antic but he was adamant.

In a statement, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, expressed shock over the incident.

Describing the video as disturbing, she emphasised that the attitude of the officer was unacceptable.

The statement read: “I have seen the disturbing video circulating of a Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) official begging a passenger for money at the airport.

“I want to ensure you know that this behavior is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the passenger experience we hope to provide at our terminals.

“The officer in question has been immediately withdrawn from duty at the terminal and is currently facing disciplinary action with the NIS.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity and professionalism of all personnel working at our airports.

“I would like to ask all passengers to report any similar incidents or seek immediate support through the phone numbers and QR codes provided below.

“Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we will take every necessary step to ensure a pleasant travel experience for everyone.”