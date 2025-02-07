Immigration inaugurates contactless passport application system in Europe, UK, Ireland

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will launch its contactless passport application system in Europe, the UK and Ireland on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The NIS disclosed this in a statement by its public relations officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, in Abuja on Thursday.

The service rolled out the contactless passport application system in Canada on November 5, 2024.

SPONSOR AD

Akinlabi said the rollout in Europe, UK and Ireland was the second phase of the rollout of the service for Nigerians in the diaspora.

“For emphasis, the contactless passport application which is currently available on Google Playstore (NIS mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting any passport centre for biometric enrolment,” the statement said.

The NIS reiterated its commitment to innovative and efficient service delivery to Nigerians all over the world.