Immigration arrests 90 foreign nationals for cybercrime in Rivers

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in collaboration with other security agencies, has arrested 90 foreign nationals in Rivers State for alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Rivers State Comptroller of NIS, Y.I. Abdulmajeed confirmed the arrests in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdulmajeed said the operation, which was based on credible intelligence, targeted a hideout where the suspects were involved in cybercriminal activities aimed at defrauding innocent Nigerians.

He said a total of 94 individuals were arrested, including 85 Cameroonians, five Chadians, and four Nigerians. Of the 94 suspects, 74 were males and 20 were females.

He said the immigration service also found that all 90 foreign nationals had entered the country through unauthorised entry points and did not possess residence cards or travel documents during interrogation.

He added that two Nigerian individuals from Rivers State, who allegedly provided accommodation and served as landlords to the foreigners, were also arrested.

Comptroller Abdulmajeed stated that the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has directed a swift and thorough investigation into the matter.

He also emphasised that the prompt prosecution of all involved suspects has been ordered.