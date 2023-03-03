IMC approves Akure stadium for Kwara United’s home matches

Kwara United have been granted approval to adopt the Akure Township Stadium as their new home ground for the second round of the 2022/2023…

Kwara United have been granted approval to adopt the Akure Township Stadium as their new home ground for the second round of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

In a letter dated March 2, 2023, and signed by the Head of Competition Department, Dr. Sunday Johnson Obaseki on behalf of the Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NPL, the approval takes effect from Matchday 10 of the NPFL.

“We are pleased to inform you that the NPFL has approved your request to adopt Akure Township Stadium as your home ground, effective from the Matchday 10 fixture, Kwara United FC versus El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

“You are advised to put all necessary logistics in place at Akure Township Stadium for hitch-free games for the rest of the season”, the letter read in part.

The Ilorin stadium home Kwara United is still undergoing renovation.

The team had started the season at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, winning just a game out of the four home matches played at the venue.

It also drew an away game against the homers, Shooting Stars Sports Club.

Kwara United defeated Akwa United 2-1, lost by a lone goal to Bendel Insurance, and drew the two others, against Gombe United and Remo Stars.