I’m waiting for you to tackle me online, UK rapper tells Portable

British rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., known professionally as Skepta, has weighed in on controversial Nigerian singer Portable’s constant dragging of his collaborators.

Daily Trust reports that over the years, Portable has become known for dragging people he has collaborated with.

Just recently, he dragged Asake following his Grammy award loss as he called out Olamide for helping Asake rather than him.

Reacting, Skepta, who has been trending on X, said he might be the next person Portable will tackle online.

“Why am I trending? Lol. I’ve just seen Portable is dragging somebody again, apparently I’m next. We dey wait lol,” wrote the rapper who previously collaborated with Portable.

In January, Skepta had in a tweet commended Portable, saying he has met many fake guys in the industry, but meeting him was refreshing.

This came after Portable appreciated Skepta, disclosing that he got credited with a huge amount of money as part of his royalties from their hit song, ‘Tony Montana’.