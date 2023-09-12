‘I’m tired of being dumped by men’, Skit Maker Mandy kiss seeks true love

Skit maker and brand influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, says she is tired of being dumped by men. Mandy Kiss said…

Skit maker and brand influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, says she is tired of being dumped by men.

Mandy Kiss said her suitors often break up with her after sleeping with her.

The controversial skit maker spoke while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

“As regards finding true love, it has not been easy for me. I have suffered a lot. I just want happiness. I just want someone who will love me. But with my money and body, I’m still getting dumped.

“They will come and I will think I have found true love. They will call me always, we will talk at night. But once they sleep with me, they leave,” she said.

Mandy Kiss once adorned her thighs with an image of Singer Naira Marley’s face.

However, in July, following her recent change in lifestyle, she decided to use a flower tattoo to cover the previous one.

The skit maker is well-known for her Instagram videos and postings.

