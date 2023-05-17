I’m Superhero for paying salaries, Gov Ayade boasts 

Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State, has declared the payment of civil servants’ salaries and pensions as an excellent feat of his administration. Ayade,…

Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State, has declared the payment of civil servants’ salaries and pensions as an excellent feat of his administration.

Ayade, in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday described himself as a “superhero,” adding that the residents celebrate him and his achievements.

According to him, the payment of civil servants’ salaries and pensions is even more important than any other project.

Ayade also claimed that Cross River’s earnings from the federal allocation was less than what the government disbursed as salaries, noting that he deserved commendation for filling the gap.

BREAKING: Ayade loses senatorial bid to PDP

Tinubu rejects live broadcast of election tribunal, says court not stadium

He said, “The citizens of this country matter more than an attempt to show that we are a developing nation when you people are predominantly poor. I can tell you Cross River ranks number one in terms of commitment to salary and pension yet we are number 36 in terms of federal allocation.

“Salaries, pensions and payment of people’s due is an entitlement and it should not be an achievement. But it has just become an achievement because the gap between what I earn and what I’m supposed to pay as salary alone shows there is a deficit.

“I’m strategic. If you come to Cross River state today, I am a superhero. I can tell you that I celebrate myself and Cross River residents do celebrate me.”