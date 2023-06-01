I’m scared of my wife – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says he is scared of his wife. He said this while reacting to allegations of verbally…

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says he is scared of his wife.

He said this while reacting to allegations of verbally and physically assaulting his wife, Yetunde.

The musician had reported to the Lagos Police Command headquarters after the Inspector-General of Police ordered his arrest for assaulting a policeman in Lagos.

There were speculations that Kuti’s wife may be a victim of domestic violence after her husband was heard screaming at her during his altercation with the police officer.

Reacting, during his recent Instagram live session with fans, Kuti said his wife is not scared of him, rather he is the one who is scared of her.

He said those who are acquitted with his family could testify of that.

“The most important rumour I must dispel, is the one they said that I’m beating my wife. They said I screamed at her to get into the car [in the viral video] and she went into the car…That she is scared of me. My wife is not scared of me. Trust me, if you know anybody that knows us, I’m the one that’s scared of my wife. But my wife respects me.

“And I know that many of you Nigerian men were just jealous to see a man that can talk to his wife and his wife would listen. That’s the problem. It’s jealousy,” he said.

