i’m ready for super eagles’ challenge – chelle

The newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has assured Nigerians of his readiness to deliver results.

Speaking at his unveiling on Monday at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the Franco-Malian coach expressed his understanding of Nigerians’ high expectations in football.

“This is an amazing job, and I know what Nigeria expects. Football is all about scoring goals. I thank the NFF, the Sports Commission, and Nigerians for this opportunity. I’m ready to work,” said Chelle, the 37th coach of the Super Eagles.

Chelle further stated his coaching philosophy, emphasizing discipline, risk-taking, and fostering a strong bond with players.

“Scoring goals is a mindset. We need to play aggressively and with intensity. When we lose possession, we must press high and recover the ball quickly. To succeed as a coach, you must take risks. The Super Eagles is my favorite team, and I’m committed to building a strong connection with the players. I’ll be strict but also serve as a big brother to them,” he explained.

Earlier, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, highlighted Chelle’s experience and deep knowledge of African football as key factors behind his appointment. Gusau reassured Nigerians that the new coach is determined to achieve success.

“We understand Nigerians’ passion for football and have considered their opinions. Eric is here to deliver results. If he replicates what he achieved with Mali, we will qualify for the World Cup. He knows African football, and we’ll give him the necessary support,” Gusau stated.

He added that Chelle would travel to Ikenne to supervise the CHAN Eagles’ training and identify players who could transition to the Super Eagles.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, also expressed confidence in Chelle’s abilities, emphasizing the coach’s motivation to perform.

“We’re heading straight into World Cup qualifiers, and Eric is ready for the challenge. Unlike a foreign coach who might need time to adapt, Eric already understands African football. He is highly motivated and prepared to deliver,” Dikko said.

Chelle was appointed on a two year contract for undisclosed sum with additional one year if he qualifies Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.