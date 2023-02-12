‘I’m ok with Remi’, Tinubu debunks rumour of new wife

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has debunked a viral social media reports that he is set to take a new…

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has debunked a viral social media reports that he is set to take a new wife.

He dismissed the report as “fake news” declaring that he is enjoying his marriage to his only wife, Senator Oluremi.

The presidential candidate disclosed this in a statement titled, “Stop the Fake News: Asíwájú Tinubu is not taking a new wife”.

Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, issued the statement on his behalf on Sunday evening.

“We have seen fake news that has gone viral on social media purporting that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to take a new wife.

We’ll start accepting old notes, Kano supermarket begs Ganduje

Why is a Bitcoin ATM better for adding bitcoins?

“This is what it is: fake and groundless news. HE Asíwájú is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which is blessed with excellent children. He is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim.

“The intention behind those peddling a new Muslim wife is not only to cause discord within the extremely peaceful family of Asíwájú Tinubu but to also create disaffection within the Christian community. Their intention has failed. It will not cut a dice anywhere,” he said.

He enjoined Nigerians to completely disregard the unfounded news.

“Asíwájú Tinubu is at present focused on his campaign to emerge the president of this country come February 25, 2023, in order to rekindle the hope of our people in a better, stronger, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is also busy traversing the length and breadth of the country canvassing support for her husband. They will not be distracted by this baseless news”, the statement added.