I’m not worried about PDP alliance with other parties – Uba Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Uba Sani, has said that he is not worried about the political parties that endorsed the candidate of his main rival, Isah Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Sani stated this during a chat with Arise TV concerning his party’s chances of winning the governorship seat in the state.

No fewer than nine governorship candidates in Kaduna State had recently endorsed Ashiru as the consensus candidate ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Under the platform of “The Kaduna State Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum,” they said the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC was a ploy to divide the state along religious lines.

The nine parties are the Young Progressives Party, Action Alliance, Allied People’s Movement, Action People’s Party, All Progressive Grand Alliance, and National Rescue Movement, as well as the leadership of the Accord Party, Action Democratic Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

Responding to the development, Senator Sani said the parties are not popular enough in the state to worry him.

He said, “Let me make it clear that I’m not really worried about the so-called political parties that came out last week to support my opponent. The people of Kaduna State are very clever. We are cosmopolitan, we are wise people. And they are aware of what’s happening politically in Kaduna State.

“The people of Kaduna State will go out to vote for us based on our individual track records. Isah Ashiru just like me, has the opportunity to represent his constituency in the National Assembly.

“He was in the National Assembly for eight years and the people of Kaduna State are aware that in those eight years Isah Ashiru did not sponsor a single bill. Not even a single motion. So they’re aware of who is. They know he doesn’t have what it takes to be the governor of Kaduna State.

“That’s why I’m not really worried, I’m not even surprised that he has to go out to get the endorsement of some political parties that do not even have addresses in Kaduna State. That’s why I’m not really worried. Most of them are just political parties that exist only on the ballot paper.”