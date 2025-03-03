I’m not scared of leaving office – Fubara

Fubara, who noted how the news of the judgment of the Supreme Court dampened the spirit of most Rivers people, charged them to brace up for what is ahead.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance on Monday while inaugurating the Rivers State Government House Staff Quarters, reconstructed by his administration, along Forces Avenue (opposite Government House), Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

He noted that as humans, the people might have felt disturbed by the Apex Court’s pronouncements, but advised them to realise that God will accomplish His purpose.

He said, “Our back is not on anybody; it is on God. I want to thank you for your support, and assure you that, if there is one person on this planet Earth that will continue to stand by you, I will be that person.

“I assure you that I will lead you with honour, I will lead you with respect, and I will lead you with integrity, knowing that when I leave here, I would have questions to answer. If I am called upon 20 to 30 years from today, I want to be proud to defend my position. So, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.”

Governor Fubara, however, emphasised that no matter how much the adversaries had tried to fool the state, the time had fully come for Rivers people to take their destinies in their hands.

He said, “Inasmuch as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the course for that decision. Let me say it again: I am not scared of anything, the worse that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?

“So, I am not even bothered about that. But the right thing must be done, and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. Let me thank everyone, more especially our youths. Be strong, don’t be perturbed. I assure you, at the right time, you will hear from us.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara expressed delight that his administration conceived the project and executed it.