News | Top Story

I’m not scared of leaving office – Fubara

    By Victor Edozie

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says he is not scared of anything, noting that the worst that could happen is having to leave the office.

This is coming on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling that reinstated 27 Rivers State Assembly members loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Fubara, who noted how the news of the judgment of the Supreme Court dampened the spirit of most Rivers people, charged them to brace up for what is ahead.
Governor Fubara gave the assurance on Monday while inaugurating the Rivers State Government House Staff Quarters, reconstructed by his administration, along Forces Avenue (opposite Government House), Old GRA, Port Harcourt.
He noted that as humans, the people might have felt disturbed by the Apex Court’s pronouncements, but advised them to realise that God will accomplish His purpose.
He said, “Our back is not on anybody; it is on God. I want to thank you for your support, and assure you that, if there is one person on this planet Earth that will continue to stand by you, I will be that person.
“I assure you that I will lead you with honour, I will lead you with respect, and I will lead you with integrity, knowing that when I leave here, I would have questions to answer. If I am called upon 20 to 30 years from today, I want to be proud to defend my position. So, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.”
Governor Fubara, however, emphasised that no matter how much the adversaries had tried to fool the state, the time had fully come for Rivers people to take their destinies in their hands.
He said, “Inasmuch as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the course for that decision. Let me say it again: I am not scared of anything, the worse that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?
“So, I am not even bothered about that. But the right thing must be done, and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. Let me thank everyone, more especially our youths. Be strong, don’t be perturbed. I assure you, at the right time, you will hear from us.”
Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara expressed delight that his administration conceived the project and executed it.
He said, “Here is a legitimate, purpose-driven governance in Rivers State, and we are here to display, genuinely, not because of our own selfish interest, one of those things that this government has done to show that we appreciate, understand the need, and must continue to do what is right for our people.
“When we came on board, this building was a dilapidated building, completely unhabitable. We felt we must add value, which is the basis of our governance, to what we met, and we decided that, our staff can’t be living in an uncomfortable place. They can’t leave like animals while I leave in a big comfortable place.
“How would I get efficiency from my workers if they are not happy, and the government decided to embark on this project. I am happy that the contractor delivered it within the time limit,” he stated.
Governor Fubara thanked the elders of the state who have continued to provide support and stand with his administration, assuring them that he would not disappoint their expectation of providing good governance to the state.
