I’m not ex-convict, will spray money again –Bobrisky  

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has insisted that he is not an ex-convict after serving out a jail term and vowed to spray money again.

Bobrisky was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre on August 5 after six months behind bars.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had jailed him in April with no option of fine following his guilty plead to naira abuse charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While handing down the sentence, Justice Abimbola Awogboro said the judgment would serve as deterrence to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the Nigerian currency.

However, Bobrisky, in an interview on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ anchored by a popular skitmaker, Isbae_u, said he was not ex-convict. He also said he would continue to spray money, but not naira.

“I am not an ex-convict because I was not convicted for spraying money. I won’t accept that. I am still going to spray money, but I am not going to spray naira. I will spray dollars,” he responded to Isbae_u who humourously addressed him as an ex-convict and ex money prayer.

Bobrisky also described his time in prison as a vacation period that allowed him to have some rest.

“I have been working so hard and I think their decision was okay for me. Their decision was to break me, but sadly nothing happened to me,” he added.