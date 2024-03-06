I’m not desperate to be president – Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he is not desperate to be Nigeria’s President,…

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he is not desperate to be Nigeria’s President, but rather, he only wants the country to work.

Obi made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja at the 16th annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards 2023, where he received the award for Politician of the Year.

The former Anambra State Governor expressed gratitude for the award, attributing it to the grace of God. He emphasized his commitment to Nigeria, stating, “If I have the opportunity, I will give my all to the country.”

“I am not desperate to be president; I am desperate to make Nigeria work,” Obi said, while highlighting Nigeria’s agricultural potential to feed Africa and alleviate poverty. He noted that Nigeria has vast arable land, particularly citing Niger State, which alone can feed the entire African continent.

“We have no reasons to be poor. Poverty should never be part of our lives, especially in the North. With over 7,442,00 square meters, Nigeria can feed Africa. Ukraine has no reason to give us grain. Niger State can feed Nigeria Africa with over 73,000 square meters of land.

“The two biggest states in the North East, Borno with over 70,000 square meters of land and Taraba, are four times the size of Belgium that is exporting food. There is so much we can do in the country if we have the right leadership. The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you have fewer criminals,” Obi emphasized.