I’m not defecting, I remain PDP leader in FCT – Aduda

The minority leader of the 9th Senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has said he is not defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said PDP is his home and he remains the leader of the party in the FCT.

Aduda, who made the statement while reacting to newspaper publication claiming that he was set to take over the APC FCT structures, addressed state chapter executives at the PDP secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said there was never a time he discussed or conceived the decision of abandoning the PDP for the APC in the FCT, describing the publication as false.

He said he had been receiving several phone calls over the rumour which made it imperative for him to meet with the PDP state executives to clear the air.

“I have been inundated with phone calls for the past four days that I am leaving PDP to APC and to take over the structure, which is not true.

“How can a landlord leave his house to become a tenant in another person’s house; it is ridiculous. So, I want to state categorically before the state PDP executives in FCT that I’m going nowhere; I will remain in PDP,” he said.

According to him, PDP will continue to wax stronger and remain a viable opposition party not only in the FCT but in Nigeria, assuring that the party will present candidates for both the February 21, 2026 chairmanship election and other elections in 2027.

Responding, the state PDP chairman in the FCT, Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed Yenche, commended Aduda for his bold stance in ensuring that the PDP continues to wax stronger and remain the viable party in the FCT.

He urged all members and supporters of the party to disregard such rumours and prepare for the February 21, 2026, area council elections.